Council meeting virtual, with partial presence

To comply with current government guidelines. Laval council remains a hybrid affair, with Mayor Marc Demers, council chair Christiane Yoakim, and the city technical team on site, but all other participants will be attending virtually.
Next Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting will be streamed live as usual at webdiffusion.laval.ca and citizens can submit their questions by email. These will be read in full during the question period reserved in the agenda, but answers will be provided by email if too many questions are submitted to board members. To ask a question visit conseilmunicipal.laval.ca and download the registration form for the Question Period. On December 1, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. email the completed form (it is also possible to include the question directly in the email).
Questions must be addressed to the chair; be formulated in appropriate and respectful language; focus on a matter of public interest within the jurisdiction of the city; be brief and precise (e.g., if you are referring to a place, indicate the full address).
To download the question form: https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/administration-municipale/comite-executif-conseil-municipal/formulaire-enregistrement-questions-citoyens-conseil-virtuel.pdf
Email questions to questioncm@laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.