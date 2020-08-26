Laval Mayor Marc Demers was unequivocal, publicly committing that he and his party do not and will not engage false social media profiles to criticize and harass opponents. “At the end of the day, people who engage in such practices bait the population and don’t do anyone service.”
The fake identities issue on a Laval discussion blog spilled over into August’s city council meeting, when resident Nicolas Lemire, who runs the page, told council a July discussion revealed the existence of fake Facebook accounts “promoting some elected officials, and denigrating others,” one account apparently attacking elected Demers’ Mouvement Lavallois, “even infringing on their private lives” by sharing personal information about them.
Well informed
Lemire said it appears those behind at least one account are well informed about the city and council’s work, and was central to a debate on a mask distribution issue, the profile damning the mayor and praising certain opposition members.
The Suburban examined another profile in question, which has a half dozen friends on its list (dispersed in Quebec, Nigeria and Italy), with none in Laval and no history or timeline activity. That same account also launched a heated exchange following a controversial local school board election in 2018, claiming detailed knowledge of inner workings of the commission and council.
The more active pseudo-identity appeared two days after the 2018 schism within Mouvement Lavallois sending many councilors to sit as independents, the poster attacking and insulting councillor Aram Elagoz and another councilor who returned to Demers' party after mediation.
Fueling cynicism
“Considering these practices fuel collective cynicism,” and in the run-up to the 2021 election, Lemire asked elected officials and parties to commit “to using social networks for partisan purposes honestly and transparently” and openly denounce the practice.
A commentary by one account on a French media page says Lemire, attacked the Demers administration and openly promoted three specific councillors, adding he heard from other parties who were appalled by the behaviour and denounced the practice, and asked independent councillor David De Cotis, and Action Laval’s Isabella Tassoni and Paolo Galati to respond.
At council last week, De Cotis said it’s the first time he’s been asked, and speaks on Facebook under his own name, suggesting council was not the forum for such a discussion and advising Lemire to contact Facebook. For her part, Tassoni said she didn’t know what Lemire was talking about, but didn’t “accept this type of accusation,” adding, “Me and my colleagues – I speak for Paolo Galati, share the same sentiment,” telling Lemire to complain to Facebook or contact Laval Police. Galati did not comment.
Action Laval did not respond to requests for comment from The Suburban, but other media reports indicate Action Laval has pledged to refrain from using fake accounts.
Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier called the allegations troubling. “This kind of practice has no place in our party” or public life and feeds the ‘fake news’ phenomenon by “hiding behind a screen to make hateful or vexatious comments.” Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle called using social media to mislead the population “an offence to democracy.”
It is not known if any of the fake profiles – there are an estimated four with similar modus operandi – are linked to the 2018 surreptitious audio recording of the late Marc-Aurèle Fortin councillor Gilbert Dumas ostensibly speaking with Action Laval leader Achille Cifelli. That recording, widely disseminated online, consists mostly of Dumas speaking in a restaurant, condemning some of his colleagues and advising on how to deal with the ruling administration.
At the time, Cifelli told The Suburban he had no idea who did it, how, or where the recording was done. Dumas never responded to requests for comment, but a city hall political staffer insisted the recording was fake and its use illegal, suggesting someone employed audio equipment to record, mix and alter the dialogue.
