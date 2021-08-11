One of the major elements of the city’s new policing model is now a fact on the ground.
Construction work on the new West Police station at 2455 boulevard Curé-Labelle has begun,
the new facility to be inaugurated in the fall of 2023 including, among other things, the West Gendarmerie and a security management center.
The project, which totals just over $59.5 million will ensure police work on a new east-west axis and result in an improvement of the response time to emergency calls and an increased police presence, in addition to providing the SPL with a modern infrastructure for managing civil security and police operations.
The West Police Station is part of the new public security service offering that will be implemented by 2023, a new orientation that aims to have a better capacity for intervention and to optimize operational efficiency by increasing proximity to citizens says Laval Mayor Marc Demers, adding the safety of citizens, “will not only be ensured, but improved.”
Construction, which is aiming for LEED Gold certification, will be carried out by Geyser Group, a Laval company specializing in large-scale projects like this one.
View the city’s public security plan: https://www.laval.ca/police/Pages/Fr/nouvelle-offre-securite-publique.aspx
