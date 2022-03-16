After two years of talking about it, the city of Laval has issued an assessment on the status of women and equality in Laval.
The city’s three-year-old Conseil des Lavalloises published its first opinion on a policy of equality in Laval along with a number of proposals for a more inclusive and egalitarian city.
“The city adopted an action plan comprising 32 corrective measures for greater diversity and inclusion in employment,” recalled Souvenir-Labelle councillor Sandra El-Helou, adding “this opinion will help us in pursuing the implementation of concrete initiatives within the values that we defend, namely equality, fairness, freedom and respect.”
The 56-page report (in French only) includes 38 recommendations for a policy of equality between women and men in Laval in four priority areas of intervention: the fight against poverty, the fight against violence against women, support for women reintegrating into the workplace and the recognition of women’s contribution to the community.
The tabling comes almost three years to the day since the council, comprised of 13 citizens, was established by the Demers administration to replace an earlier consultative body. “With this first notice we affirm our advisory role with the City and increase opportunities for discussion with various municipal authorities” said Conseil president Myriam Fillion.
Among the recommendations are updating gender statistics and implementing a three-year action plan dedicated to equality; support for initiatives aimed at food security, more particularly that of women; new family-work balance measures for the city’s salaried staff and family-social involvement for elected officials as well as those who participate in municipal consultations; looking for gender parity in committees that the city sets up and in which elected persons participate; and more comprehensive support for elected women, in particular to counter bullying and harassment and to promote mentoring.
Those were all welcomed by Marc-Aurèle-Fortin councillor Louise Lortie, namely the implementation of an inclusive wording policy, representation of women in toponymic names, or the adoption of measures to facilitate the involvement of women in civic and democratic life, something she said the official opposition Parti Laval has long fought for. “The Conseil des Lavalloises can count on us to ensure that this report is followed up and that concrete actions are taken so that real changes take place within the various municipal authorities.”
Two years after the unanimous adoption of the opposition resolution calling for the city to adopt an inclusive writing policy, however, Lortie regrets that no project has yet been presented to council: “Very little work has been done in this direction. I hope that with the formal recommendation of the Council of Lavalloises things will unblock. We simply cannot afford, as a municipality, to postpone such a simple solution which would have the effect of restoring a certain equality between men and women.”
The same goes for toponymy considerations. “How many times has our team denounced the lack of naming of parks, streets, buildings, in honor of women? My predecessor Michel Trottier even requested in September 2020 that an additional incentive be integrated into the toponymic naming policy to ensure better representation of women,” something she says was roundly rejected by the administration. Official Opposition leader Claude Larochelle said the discussion of a hybrid mode for citizens’ question period which Parti Laval has been pressing for “will also be an opportunity to demonstrate their desire to do more to promote the participation of women in democratic life.”
View the the report and the makeup of the conseil at www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/conseil-lavalloises/conseil-lavalloises-avis-politique-egalite-femmes-hommes.pdf
