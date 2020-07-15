Committee changes, Boyer renounces compensation

Laval is changing the composition of its pension plan committee.
A new by-law presented at council last week ensures that city representatives on retirement committees, including its president, are appointed by the municipal council from among pension plan participants who are not members of a group for which an accreditation certificate has been issued in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Code.
This ensures that elected officials and unionized employees can no longer be designated by the municipal council to sit on pension committees.
Duvernay-Pont-Viau councillor Stéphane Boyer was named to preside over the transition period, as new regulations must be approved by the majority of plan members, Retraite Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency, and elected officials must remain in the interim.
Demers lauded Boyer’s experience and position as executive committee member responsible for public finances. In accepting the nomination, Boyer renounced the compensation of more than $20,000 associated with the committee chairmanship: “Other people need it more than I do. This is all the more true in the current context of the pandemic and the economic crisis that we are going through.”
A Lieutenant Governor’s Medal recipient, and named personality of the year in 2016 by the Union of Quebec Municipalities, Boyer asked that the sum be donated to an organization that helps vulnerable citizens, and told The Suburban: “There is so much cynicism towards elected officials, I want the citizens to know that many of us are there for the right reasons.”
Boyer agreed that much of the cynicism is warranted. “Certainly. History shows us that this kind of position attracts people seeking power and recognition to fulfill their egos. And many have abused that power while confusing their role with their personal interests. But I’m a positive man and I would rather look at those passing under the radar. Many are there for the public good.”
Last fall, Boyer moved for the city to revise its compensation program for elected officials, essentially arguing for less compensation and more incentives to reduce costs and greenhouse gases.
Boyer was named “Personality of the future” by France in 2017.
