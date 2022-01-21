Former city council candidate and engaged Laval citizen Mongi Zitouni has died.
Zitouni was a pillar of the Laval soccer community and was an Action Laval candidate in Marigot district in last November’s elections.
Shocked by the news, Action Laval chief and Val-des-Arbres councillor Achille Cifelli spoke on behalf of his colleagues, to mark the death of a partner and friend. "Mongi was a hard worker, greatly appreciated by all those around him," recalled Cifelli. "The world of soccer and futsal in Laval has lost an important ambassador. His time with our team left a strong impression of an involved and dedicated citizen.”
After studying mathematics and mechanical engineering at UQTR, the Tunisia native held several management positions in large companies including Canada Post where he worked until 2016. Zitouni lived in Marigot for 21 years, raising his three children there. Involved in many sports associations, he was governor of the Centre-Sud Soccer club where he had also been a coach, was president of the Laval International Soccer Cup, board member of Soccer Laval, as well as a soccer and futsal referee. He was also involved in the governing boards of St-Gilles and Mont-de-La Salle schools, and on committees of the Commission scolaire de Laval.
“We will miss this man of family values, involved in the community, committed to our youth and inspiring for many of us from Laval and as well as for all those who knew him” the party stated in a social media post. “We wish to highlight the example of selflessness and dedication that he has always shared and that will remain in our hearts and memories forever.”
