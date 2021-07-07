Laval police are searching for witnesses and inviting citizens to meet with them to advance their investigation of an attempted murder that took place on Sunday in Chomedey.
On Sunday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m an altercation between two individuals at Kennedy Park resulted in a young man suffering a stabbing injury. Found by police officers with significant wounds, the victim was transported to hospital.
Residents are invited to meet with investigators confidentially at a command post set up near the park at Dover and Elizabeth streets on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Citizens can also contact investigators via the Info-line at 450 662-4636.
