On Sunday November 29 the Jaclyn Fisher Education Symposium in memory of Jaclyn Fisher will be taking place virtually. It is a free event with a fantastic lineup of medical professionals from Quebec, Ontario and BC Topics will include preparing for your appointment with your gastroenterologist, fertility and IBD, nutrition, mental health, transition of care from pediatric to adult and much more. Two of the speakers will be Dr. Gad Friedman , from the Jewish General Hospital and Dr. Marta Dirks, from St-Justine’s Hospital here in Montreal. Here is the link you can include for people to register to the event; https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/News-Events/Events/events/Crohn-s-and-Colitis-Canada-Jaclyn-Fisher-Symposium
Cohen in the City - Episode 35: Gastroenterologists Dr. Gad Friedman and Dr. Martha Dirks
