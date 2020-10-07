Close and fresh

Did you know that Laval boasts the equivalent of 600 football fields worth of broccoli?
That’s a lot of roughage.
If you’ve been paying attention you might have, as the Québec agricultural ministry has partnered with the city to highlight Laval’s farming operations with new, permanent visual advertising.
Twenty information panels have been installed at the entrances of the four agricultural zones, in Sainte-Dorothée, Sainte-Dorothée Sud, Sainte-Rose and eastern sector.
The billboards relate the richness of the industry in addition to informing citizens and visitors of the economic and societal impact of farming operations. For example, many people would be hard pressed to guess that the permanent agricultural area of Laval has such a significant productivity and quality: 7,053 hectares representing 30% of the Laval territory, with more than 120 producers generating income and direct employment for more than 1,400 people.
Examples include Plus c’est près, plus c’est frais (The closer it is, the fresher it is), and Avec 30 % de territoire agricole, c’est facile de manger local (With 30% agricultural land, it’s easy to eat locally).
The campaign is supported by the Achetez frais. Achetez local (Buy fresh, Buy local) slogan, which aims to sensitize residents to the importance of buying products produced and transformed locally.
