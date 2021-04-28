City's ethics bureau reports

Laval’s integrity and ethics bureau (BIELT) had a pivotal year in 2020.
With the arrival of a new head, ethics and compliance, an ethics expert and the development of a new five-year plan that will run until 2025, the bureau, which operates jointly with the city of Terrebonne, has made a sustained effort to raise awareness and information has also continued to encourage ethical thinking and appropriate action in the face of situations that raise ethical issues.
“The data clearly demonstrate the importance of staying the course in the future, of establishing strategic directions that will inspire future years and that will allow the City to continue to gain the confidence of citizens,” said Laval Police Director Pierre Brochet.
Operated by the respective police departments, the BIELT represents a unique partnership between the two cities, with the aim of establishing an honest and ethical culture within their respective organizations and fostering citizens’ confidence in the municipal apparatus. BIEL’s mandate is to prevent collusion, embezzlement and political interference for any purpose, including reprehensible behavior in the administration and management of public funds by all municipal services.
Last year the bureau with 10 employees, including three detectives and two auditors, received 645 requests for security clearance investigations, and received 79 reports; launched (and completed) 18 police investigations and 45 administrative investigations; and made 80 recommendations. According to the annual report, 54% of the reports were made internally, that is, by city employees, and 48% were made by email.
Administrative investigations included two allegations into collusion (unfounded), five into conflict of interest, and 16 regarding irregularities in the awarding and execution of contracts. The number of security clearances requested for city employees as well as partner organizations has risen 104% since 2015.
Terrebonne joined the BIELT in April 2019. “A concrete example of the benefit of our partnership with Laval is the opportunity offered to us by the working group on Bill 26” said Terrebonne Police Chief Marc Brisson. “Invested in the recovery of money paid unfairly in public contracts, the group’s assistance allowed us to evaluate the possibility of bringing civil suits under this law, for the benefit of our citizens and our communities.”
To report an ethical or integrity situation, email biel@laval.ca or bielt@terrebonne.laval.ca or by telephone at 450-575-BIEL (2435). BIELT ensures that each report received is treated confidentially and anonymously and ensures the protection of the whistleblower. The telephone line also allows direct contact with UPAC to report any act of corruption and embezzlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.