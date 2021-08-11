City workers, retirees step up for Red Cross

Laval city employees and retirees have raised more than $100,000 for the 33rd annual Red Cross corporate campaign.
In Quebec, the Red Cross intervenes on average three times a day as part of an emergency response, for example during a flood or fire, providing affected families with comfort, shelter, food aid, clothing and essential items. The donations received make it possible, among other things, to offer this service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
In Laval the Red Cross has supported many local organizations so that they can adapt their services in the context of the pandemic and made friendly calls aimed at breaking the isolation of the city’s most vulnerable.
The pandemic has highlighted the fragility of the most vulnerable citizens, hence the urgent need for generosity which current and former city employees responded to in large numbers in this second virtual campaign, handing over a total $109,943.08.
The employees and retirees of the City of Laval have been organizing corporate collections for 33 years with the number of donors increasing compared to 2020: from 373 to 458 donors. Since 2010, these campaigns have resulted in more than $1,053,911.68 donated to the organization.
