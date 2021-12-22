City wants repeal of self-insurance fund ceiling

The city wants the National Assembly to approve amendments to its charter replacing and updating some of its planning by-laws, and to repeal the limit for the reserve fund the city uses to finance its self-insurance program.
The city needs to update bylaws regulating building inspections and divided co-ownership, improving its operating rules and amend the Act respecting the Société d'habitation du Québec and various legislative provisions concerning municipal affairs.
In 2020 council voted not to renew insurance contracts related to property and machinery breakdown, civil liability of officers and directors, crime insurance and automobile insurance, and to create a self-insurance program to allowing the city to reasonably cover all risks of claims without having to grant contracts to third-party insurers.
The city determined that the recommended target for a reserve fund is $100-$150 million over time. To date, the fund has only $3.2 million, but the $10 million ceiling imposed by the city charter could quickly be surpassed. To pay the necessary sums into the fund and not compromise the program’s viability, a charter change must be approved by Quebec City.
A private bill, to be tabled by Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, would allow both changes and is expected to be presented in the National Assembly by February.
