City to spend $4.7 million to restore Papineau heritage house

The city will spend $4.7 million renovating and restoring André-Benjamin-Papineau house, classified as a heritage property by the Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications.
The house as well as the annex building where the Café de la Grange is located are in poor condition, closed and have not been accessible for several years. The unstable structure of the annex building and flooding in the basement of the house, along with fungal contamination caused much damage.
To restore this historic old farmhouse erected in 1820, the city approved a loan to allow phase 1 of the work to begin, consisting of renovating, restoring and extending the house as well as renovating the café in the annex building. The expansion of the complex will allow universal access to the building considered an essential museum space of Laval's heritage.
