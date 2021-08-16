City to launch participatory budget

Laval has followed the lead of a host of other Quebec and Montreal-area cities and boroughs by adopting a participatory budget. The pilot project will allow residents to participate in public decision-making by deciding on the use of $600,000 of the city's surplus.
The budget allows citizens to offer their opinions and ideas on targeted priorities for the city and projects carried out will aim to support “collective resilience, a new impetus based on social recovery on a human scale and the strengthening of social links” reads a city statement.
Deputy Mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer was proud that Laval is involved in an internationally widespread movement which has become all the more relevant in the context of a pandemic, “because it is a powerful lever for collective mobilization and resilience. Who knows a community better than the people who live there?”
Projects must adhere to certain criteria: aim for the collective good; be subject to municipal jurisdiction; be located on city property; cost $10,000-$150,000; be consistent with Laval’s plans, policies and programs; and be carried out within 2 years following announcement of selected projects following a vote by the population.
Most of Laval’s other mayoralty candidates were warm to the idea. “It is almost a shame that elections only take place every four years!” said Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier. “Projects tend to come true much faster and easier when there is an election deadline at stake.” He says the administration hurried to set up participatory projects, without leaving many opportunities for citizens to take ownership of the process. We would have expected a structure that would help citizen participation even those who are not familiar with the municipal apparatus.”
Laval Citoyens leader Michel Poissant says “the idea is great and often interesting proposals come from citizens. Many cities have successfully launched the participatory budget structure.”
For his part, Pierre Anthian of Ma Ville Maintenant says he would establish two monthly city councils, one dealing specifically with citizen initiatives using monies saved from cutting needless expenses (like a buffet dinner for councillors each month) to fund projects in addition to a set budget.
It’s an “encouraging first step and proof that we can improve community initiative and participation in Laval” says independent mayoralty candidate Nicolas Lemire. “However, it needs to be done in addition to further measures to encourage such participation and direct democracy as a core component of civic life.” A budget is interesting, he says, but does little to develop community activism and implication. His platform includes a proposition for 10 "local agoras" or community hubs, to implement participatory budgets with a starting budget of $200,000 apiece. Action Laval did not respond to a request for comment.
The participatory budget will take place in phases, and citizens will be invited to launch project ideas in November 2021 on the city’s Repensons web page. The City will then analyze received ideas while evaluating their technical, regulatory and financial feasibility, and a participatory approach will then allow the population to develop and improve the projects. A final list of selected projects will be subject to a vote in April 2022.
For information visit repensons.laval.ca/budget-participatif
