City to help up to 250 businesses with digital ops

Laval has signed a deal to help businesses access support services for their online operations.
In Quebec, the majority of businesses have a website, but less than half (36%) of these sites are transactional, according to a Quebec retail sector diagnosis. Retail trade in Quebec accounts for mainly (64%) establishments with fewer than 10 employees, so the digital shift, online sales and consumers’ high expectations for delivery often represent great challenges. Approximately 25,400 people work in Laval’s retail sector, representing 16% of jobs in Laval.
The city is the first in Quebec to sign a strategic partnership with the Association québécoise des technologies (AQT) as part of the Mon commerce en ligne (My online business) program, which is offering to support 5,000 Quebec merchants in their digital optimization.
For Laval it means facilitating access to the program for 250 retailers to initiate them and enable them to bring their online business activities and digital transformation to their full potential.
The partnership is accompanied by $112,500 in financial assistance that will allow eligible Laval businesses to take advantage of a substantial discount to join the program, i.e. $250 out of a value of $750.
Mon commerce en ligne provides 4 hours of coaching from the École des entrepreneurs du Québec, training adapted to the situation of each business, 10 hours of support by a specialized advisor and access to a training platform to draw up a digital assessment, enrich your knowledge and implement planned actions.
According to the sector diagnosis of the Retail Workforce in Quebec 2020-2023, before visiting a store, 72% of Quebec internet users consult its inventory online, with Quebec online shoppers spending an estimated $10.5 billion in 2018, and web giant Amazon receiving 15% of those dollars.
“Laval retailers will be able to count on team of experts who will support them in maximizing their use of digital technology to increase their performance, whether online or in-store says Nicole Martel, president of AQT, adding that “personalized support in digital transformation is adapted to their reality and also to their ambitions.”
To be eligible for the program, Laval retailers must have fewer than 100 employees and have a maximum of 4 branches in the territory. Businesses are invited to contact the city’s Economic Development Department to validate their eligibility at 450-978-5959 or lavaleconomique@laval.ca
