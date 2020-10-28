The city of Laval is renewing the financial agreement with the Réseau Mentorat Laval mentoring network.
The agreement provides $55,000 in financial assistance, of which $30,000 will be used to continue its activities while $25,000 will offer its services for free to Laval entrepreneurs.
The network helps develop the full potential of entrepreneurs through mentoring and knowledge transfer.
In the period of exceptional crisis, the city wants to lend a hand to entrepreneurs to support them says executive committee member Stéphane Boyer. “The support provided by experienced mentors from different industries can make a big difference in these turbulent times when small business owners need to act quickly and make decisions to ensure the survival of their business.”
Whether starting, growing or taking over a business, entrepreneurs have access to quick, one-off (in-house), individual and group mentoring. Entrepreneurs from the social and cooperative economy sector also benefit from the advice of a group of mentors specializing in the field.
This year, the network is growing, with 30 mentors and 85 mentored entrepreneurs contributing to the vitality of the support service. The goal for 2021 is to support 100 mentored entrepreneurs and increase the number of mentors to 36.
For information (available in English) visit https://laval.reseaum.com/en/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.