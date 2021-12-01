City staff, retirees break donation record

Laval’s employees, current and retired, have set another record with the 23rd annual Centraide campaign, donating more than $400,000 to Centraide of Greater Montreal.
The $411,366.89 cheque was presented to president Claude Pinard last week, the amount collected from October 4 to 29 from employees, retirees, elected officials, an association and a union and those obtained as part of the corporate donation. Despite the last two years particularly marked by the pandemic, community organizations in the territory have continued more than ever to offer essential services to the city’s most vulnerable population, people
counting on support from organizations that provide food, shelter and break social isolation. Honorary campaign co-chairs Clément Bilodeau, deputy director general – development and land use Planning, and Julien Kicinski, assistant director of the Laval Police Gendarmerie, highlighted the important mobilization efforts made by the teams during this campaign, noting that that 62% of the services exceeded their donation targets and 238 more donors than last year joined the cause. Since 1998, the city has encouraged all of its employees and retirees to give back to the community and each year, more than 22 Laval organizations receive support from Centraide. In 2021, 27 more organizations are exceptionally funded to carry out their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.