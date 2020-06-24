City restrictions on water use

While the city has prohibited watering of grass this week during high temperatures to ensure adequate supply of drinking water and for fire protection services, watering of plants and gardens is still possible using a hose equipped with a trigger nozzle with automatic shutoff and according to current bylaws.
The city has a strict water use policy that applies year-round, but with more severe restrictions between May 15 and September 15.
Prohibitions include damaging or leaving in disrepair a water pipe, pool, air conditioner, or any other device or facility where water is wasted; using a hose without automatic shut-off; letting water run onto the roadway or neighbouring properties; using a hose to melt snow; washing driveways or walkways with a hose; or using more than one watering hose per building.
Watering restrictions depend on activity and address, with odd addresses permitted on odd dates, and even addresses permitted on even dates. Automatic sprinklers can operate from 4:30 a.m. — 6 a.m.; non-automatic sprinklers may run from 8 p.m. to midnight. You can also water plants, wash windows and cars with a nozzle at any time.
If you want to water new landscaping, you must apply for a special permit, which costs $27 and will allow watering for up to 15 consecutive days.
New pools can be filled any day at any time, but existing pools can only be filled or topped up every second day.
Infractions range from $100 to $2000.
For more information on Laval’s water policy visit: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/watering-bylaw.aspx
