City renews incubator support

Laval is throwing its support and $360,000 in taxpayer cash behind the Centre québécois d'innovation en biotechnologie (CQIB), the flagship of the Cité de la Biotech.
The assistance for 2021-2022 will allow the 25-year-old incubator to continue to grow its activities to support start-ups in the life sciences and health technologies sectors.
The incubator has reached a peak, with 17 start-ups in the last year, says deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer, “and the demand for new spaces is growing strongly. The last few months have demonstrated beyond any doubt that we must be able to assume leadership in the field of life sciences. That is what we are doing."
In nearly three years, the companies graduating from the incubator have created more than 70,000 square feet of new laboratories in Laval, says CQIB executive director Perry Niro.
“This is the tangible result of the city of Laval's contribution to the CQIB.”
The CQIB is Canada's first life sciences incubator, created 25 years ago by the city and the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS). Since its creation, a hundred companies have been incubated, generating investments of more than $500 million and enabling the creation of 1,000 value-added jobs. These companies include Dynacare, Paraza, Bio-K+ and Cirion.
For information visit https://www.citebiotech.com/incubateur.html
