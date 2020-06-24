City recycles greenhouse gases

Did you know your refrigerator contains the equivalent amount of CO2 that is emitted by the average car travelling 8,000 kms?
The halocarbons found in insulating foam and cooling liquids of appliances contribute to climate change and harm the ozone layer, and that’s why refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, electric coolers, dehumidifiers, heat pumps and compressors must be recycled responsibly. The city offers a free and eco-responsible service to residents that is particularly important during the moving season.
To have an appliance picked up, call 311. A city environmental service employee will contact you to arrange a pick-up day. On the scheduled day, leave the item at the designated location on your property and it will be collected and taken to PureSphera, the city’s supplier for the collection of these devices, where the halocarbons will be captured and destroyed in an environmentally friendly manner. The PureSphera can recover up to 95 percent of the gases contained in refrigerants. The appliance parts will be reused or recycled. Since the collection began in 2017, more than 1,700 appliances have been recovered.
This service was implemented as part of the city’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction action plan and is funded by Laval’s GHG compensation Program.
