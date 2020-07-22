City reboots summer program

The city is rebooting its summer program, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In collaboration with its partners, Laval is offering more than 70 cultural, sporting and leisure activities free of charge to enliven parks and other spaces, some of which are available online:
Zones musicales will offer eight new online performances by artists, including the Orchestre symphonique de Laval and Marco Calliari. Animated short films, drawn from the repertoire of the Carrousel international du film de Rimouski, will replace the Cinéma en plein air, and the Théâtre à ciel ouvert will take the form of podcasts, professional quality content to be broadcast every Thursday until August 20, and remaining available for seven days.
Conferences and activities of the Laval library network will also be offered in virtual mode. Grouped under the themes of youth, technology, escapades and living, some 30 activities can be viewed on a YouTube channel, and the TD Club offers a variety of fun online activities for six- to 12-year-olds.
The libraries are also launching Une histoire au bout de la ligne, a telephone line where Laval seniors can listen to Quebec authors, including Louise Portal, Dominique Demers and Marie Laberge, read extracts from their works in the form of pre-recorded audio capsules. The line will be deployed in the coming weeks, a funded initiative, part of the Cultural Development Agreement between the province and city.
“Summer 2020 will not be like the others,” said executive committee member Sandra Desmeules, “but we hope that these activities can brighten up their daily lives.”
The libraries will also open access to their stacks beginning July 27, allowing selection of books on site as well as online.
Laval residents are also invited to keep on the lookout for musical and circus performances and roaming attractions of all kinds, as surprise services are on the roster in different parks, in disadvantaged areas and in front of more than 20 retirement homes. Most of these “balcony shows” are funded by the city’s Public Resources Coordination Committee (CCRP) to entertain seniors who have been particularly affected by the pandemic and to show them the support of the community.
Salle Alfred-Pellan will continue to welcome Laval residents from Tuesday to Saturday until August 22, with two contemporary art exhibitions: Ce qui compte by Andrée-Anne Roussel and Samuel St-Aubin, and Hors reseau by Thomas Kneubühler.
Finally, citizens looking for ideas to get moving will be able to find several ideas for sports and leisure activities accessible from home, and can still move in the great outdoors enjoying some sports and leisure activities in the parks, as long as all public health guidelines are respected.
Find your favorite activities on dehors.laval.ca.
