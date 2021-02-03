The city is advertising a wealth of online programming through its library network over the next few months.
The schedule includes dozens of online activities for all ages and all interests: coding, robotics, comic book creation, literature, music and nutrition. A varied and dynamic mix, none of it is offered in English. Special online programming is also planned for spring break from March 1 to 5, every day at 2 p.m., in French only.
In total, more than sixty activities for all ages, created by artists and speakers, will take place from February to June around four major themes: Youth, Getaways, Techno and Living. In addition, live activities will be held on Zoom (registration required) and Facebook — a new addition — alongside video streaming on the libraries’ YouTube channel.
“With the offer of such attractive virtual programming, which testifies to the highly dynamic role Laval Libraries play for all clientele, the city is once again expressing its commitment to making culture and knowledge more accessible to all Laval residents,” said city councillor responsible for libraries Aram Elagoz in the city release.
When asked by The Suburban about the lack of English programming in the rollout of online library activities, Elagoz replied: “You should call 311 and place a complaint. I as a city councillor do not have control on the language used by the city.”
Some critics say the lack of English programming on Laval’s platforms makes the city’s much-vaunted library network, save for using the physical facilities and borrowing books, almost irrelevant for thousands of Laval citizens.
Laval Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier says the city should try to do better. “Even if French is the official language, the city should make English-language content available in its digital offering, as it is the case in libraries.”
The issue does not only concern libraries, says Trottier. “There are a lot of pages on Laval’s website that have not been translated. It is essential that citizens who do not speak French can be aware of municipal affairs.”
For seniors, the Une histoire au bout du fil recorded telephone readings series has proven successful. Intended above all for seniors and accessible 24 hours a day, you can listen to literary capsules read by inspiring public figures, including Fred Pellerin, Louise Tremblay d’Essiambre and Béatrice Picard.
For information visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Culture/programmation-et-inscriptions-aux-activites.aspx
