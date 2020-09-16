City, Police urge 911 calls for non conforming gatherings

It’s official: the city of Laval and the Laval Police (SPL) want residents to call 911 if they witness a gathering that does not respect Quebec government hygiene guidelines.
The SPL and city want citizens to respect the rules in public and private spaces, but for those who don’t, a simple phone call from your neighbour or passersby is all it takes to nab you with a potentially costly fine.
“The situation is changing. The government of Quebec has called for increased police intervention,” reads a statement by the SPL Monday. “Your police officers will be more present and strict to enforce the instructions requested by public health authorities.”
This is especially true for wearing masks in closed public places and maintaining physical distance.
Failure to do so can result in fines ranging from $400 to $6,000. “To report an offence, please contact 911 and not the Facebook page” reads the message, adding “the vast majority of Lavallois respect the guidelines in place and we thank you.”
Last week the province unveiled its colour-coded system to label Quebec regions on their COVID status, in terms of transmission, hospital capacity and more. The indicators dictate the government’s response in terms of confinement measures and the level of application.
Straight out of the gate Laval was one of four regions in Quebec marked yellow, or Early Alert Mode.
