Laval’s citizen-focused initiative continues to pick up kudos.
The Requêtes citoyennes project won the Digital Initiatives Award at the 35th edition of the Prix d’excellence of the Institut d’administration publique du Québec (IAPQ) last month, its third distinction this year.
The five-year-old project has involved the collaboration of more than 700 city employees during workshops to set up an integrated window based on citizen consultations that allows employees, managers and elected officials to follow the approximately 200,000 requests received each year. “The project is a major shift in our service delivery to citizens to better meet their needs” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer in a statement. Requêtes citoyennes initiated an internal cultural shift placing the citizen as priority and involved the implementation of processes and technologies so that Laval residents can quickly obtain relevant information and follow up on their request in real time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The IAPQ prize recognizes an achievement that distinguishes itself at exploiting the potential of information technologies in order to support the performance of the state or services to citizens and/or businesses. In addition to winning praise from the professional community, IT sector and administrative associations, other cities have also expressed interest in the project, which led to the conclusion of a support agreement with the city of Lévis last April, and Laval will export its model and expertise to other municipalities and public bodies in Quebec so that more citizens can benefit from it.
For more information about Requêtes citoyennes visit https://mondossier.laval.ca/fr-CA/
