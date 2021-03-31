City picks up more farmland

Laval is continuing to acquire agricultural land as part of its two-year-old consolidation strategy. Since 2018, 167 lots have been acquired by the city and more are to come.
The city invited owners of nearly 400 landowners divided up and located within the 21 consolidation sites to sell their lots to the city according to the current municipal assessment and approached certain owners holding several lots in targeted sites to increase the agricultural area of the city. So far, more than 137,000 square metres have been acquired in the land consolidation sites.
The strategy aims to optimize land use with a view to sustainable development increasing the area currently cultivated by 10% and affects some 6,117 lots divided among more than 1,600 owners spread over 21 sites in the agricultural zone of Laval.
The lots will be grouped together to allow increased agricultural exploitation with the city targeting a total representing 782 hectares, or 11% of the agricultural area of Ville de Laval.
Agricultural producers are invited to express their intention to acquire private lots for which the city will act as a facilitator or which belong to it, in which case the city will resell the lots at the municipal assessment price or rent them the designated spaces.
The strategy to consolidate parcels of agricultural land is part of Laval’s agricultural zone development plan.
Learn more at https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/plan-de-developpement-de-la-zone-agricole.aspx
