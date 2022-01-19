City passes record "realistic" budget

Laval council has adopted a budget” of nearly $970 million at a special meeting held last Wednesday.
Calling it “realistic and balanced” Mayor Stéphane Boyer said he is “pleased to enter the new year with this important milestone. Our priorities remain those announced: to improve the safety of citizens and City employees, to optimize services and the citizen experience, to maintain our sound environmental practices and, of course, to continue our exemplary financial management.” The city also lauded its ability to keep the tax increase below inflation “and its good financial situation allows it to table a budget that meets the growing needs of the population while ensuring quality municipal services.”
The 2022-2024 Three-Year Capital Program (PTI) will be presented at the end of January.
Highlights:
The $969.9 million budget keeps increases in taxation below the threshold of inflation for the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. Water services go up $15 and regional transportation $5.
The city is devoting an additional $1.7 million to security, that is, to combat pimping, organized crime and gun violence in Laval, and more than $200,000 will go to the Laval police New Look program to strengthen the values of equity, inclusion and diversity in institutional practices.
The Rénovation Québec Program gets $2.5 million, and Laval's contribution to public transit and sustainable mobility, gets more than $6 million for the STL and the ARTM. The commissioning of Laval’s ecocentres has a $1.8 million allocation, and $1.3 million is going to the transportation of recyclable materials.
Snow removal improvements get $1.9 million, and $1.7 million is being spent to manage the new alternative parking scheme. An additional $285,000 is allocated to support the opening of the new Armand-Frappier Bioscience Interpretation Centre as part of the creation of a scientific culture hub in partnership with the Cosmodôme, and $2 million is being spent to host the 55th Finale des Jeux du Québec, originally scheduled for 2020.
