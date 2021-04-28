City moves on new planning by-law

Laval has taken a major step in revising its urban planning regulations by adopting a draft urban planning code by-law (CDU), a regulation inspired by best practices in urban planning and part of an approach based on Form-Based Code and will soon be the subject of a public consultation.
“Our expert urban planners have set the bar very high and have worked tirelessly over the past three years to achieve this result” said Stéphane Boyer, deputy mayor, vice-president of the executive committee. The bylaw is the result of more than 50,000 hours of work and 2,000 meetings he says, and will position Laval among the Quebec leaders in use of innovative and sustainable urban planning practices.
The CDU brings together all planning regulations (zoning, subdivision, construction, etc.) into a single by-law that is much easier to understand and interpret and comes with more than 500 illustrations and the explanation of the intentions behind each of the regulatory standards to make life easier for residents and professionals to carry out their development, construction or renovation project.
The project began in 2018 following the entry into force of the city’s revised land use planning and development plan (SADR).
The city will also launch the preliminary version of Info-regulations next week, a unique online search tool that will allow citizens to quickly find and understand the regulations that apply to their property. Residents can identify their property using an interactive map, search by address or by lot, and immediately find the main applicable regulations. Its full version will be launched when the town Planning Code by-law comes into force.
The adoption of the CDU marks the start of the final stage of consultation. Public consultation will take place in three stages: virtual sessions on May 18 and 19; submission of briefs from May 3 to June 14, 2021; and public hearings in the week of June 14, where citizens and groups will be invited to present their brief or opinions and comments orally.
The public consultation will be chaired by a committee appointed by the mayor, namely:
Boyer, Sainte-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour, executive committee member responsible for the urban planning file; and Marigot councillor Daniel Hébert. The committee will be accompanied by an advisory committee which will be called upon to make conclusions following the consultation and comprised of three external experts.
Following the consultation, the city will conduct an analysis of citizen contributions to improve the CDU and council will decide whether or not to incorporate the recommendations into the final version of the by-law. The CDU will come into force in the months following the adoption by council.
All the consultation details, and the new Info-regulations tool (as of May 3), can be found at repensonslaval.ca/revision-urbanisme.
