City moves ahead on cultural center, library

Another big announcement from the city last week, as Laval announced that it is going ahead with the preliminary design studies for the construction of a major cultural infrastructure in the Montmorency sector.
“Representing a long-standing demand from Laval cultural organizations, this major project will bring together a center for professional artistic creation and a central library that will transform the service offering of the entire network of neighborhood libraries,” reads a statement.
Laval residents are invited to the first stage of a virtual participatory approach on this infrastructure from July 10 to August 10.
The city is banking on the innovative and unique model combining two institutions in a flagship location to create a driver of innovation, not only in the cultural sector, but also from a social, economic and environmental point of view and would contribute to development a distinctive city center, connected and lively on a human scale.
A central library will become the heart of the library network with, in particular, a collection of up to 330,000 documents accessible in the network and digitally, technological spaces and services that will be offered to the public. The center for professional artistic creation will be adapted to different disciplines under the aegis of a group of Laval cultural organizations and artists (ROCAL). It will consolidate the Laval artistic environment, retain artists and authors on the territory, in addition to attracting talents from all walks of life.
“Today is the culmination of 10 years of perseverance for artists and managers of Laval cultural organizations, to finally see the creation of a creation center anchored in this territory,” said ROCAL president Charlotte Panaccio-Letendre. “We are also delighted with the enrichment that its union with the central library of Laval will bring to the lives of citizens and creators from all walks of life.”
Laval faces a glaring lack of cultural space and is significantly behind in its library network, which the Demers administration has said for years needs redress. “After several decades of underfunding in the cultural field, this project is a unique opportunity to meet important needs and raise a cultural infrastructure that meets aspirations” reads the announcement. “It will be the spearhead of the creative Metamorphoses cultural vision, which aims to transform the Montmorency sector into a true center of culture and knowledge thanks to planned investments which will act as levers for the development of the territory.”
The as-yet budgeted major project will revitalize and substantially improve the offer of the city’s library network while complementing to the cultural development of neighborhoods, including:
The Marius-Barbeau library will be the central component of the new eastern proximity service centre, which will include a community centre and a neighbourhood police station; expansion of the Germaine-Guèvremont library will add workspaces for citizens and revitalize this library with a modern heritage; the Philippe-Panneton library will be a major infrastructure that will contribute to the cultural and community revitalization of Laval-Ouest; and the Multicultural library is to be relocated to the Chomedey area within 48 months, after the city ceded its property in a court settlement over the Commodore affair.
“From start to finish,” the city pledges, “the community will be invited to participate in the development of the project to meet their needs and aspirations.”
For information visit repensonslaval.ca/infra-culturelle
