City lauds Quebec budget

Eric Girard’s 2021 budget got a thumbs up from the province’s third largest city, Laval Mayor Marc Demers citing the various initiatives announced for Laval to help stimulate the city’s development and growth post-pandemic.
Demers says the city of Laval is pleased with Quebec’s additional investment of $250 million over three years for social and community housing, particularly in the context of the health crisis: “These investments will enable us to meet the most urgent needs in order to rapidly improve the situation of households already affected by the scarcity of available housing and the rising cost of rents,” said Demers, adding that significant efforts are still needed to improve housing conditions, and welcomed the announcement of $37.6 million for the funding of 500 new AccessLogis units.
The announcement of close to a billion dollars for environmental projects over the next decade, including municipal biomethanization and composting, was music to the ears of Virginie Dufour, executive committee member and environmental officer, as the city drives forward with its biomethanization and dryer plant project, which “is a major opportunity to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases (GHGs).”
Actions to support innovative infrastructure sectors and projects by doubling the tax credit (C3i) for the integration of new technologies in business also got a warm reception from deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer, who has been tasked with overseeing Laval’s post-pandemic recovery: “The addition of $404 million over the next five years to support the transition of the workforce to this new economy is essential to increase graduation for high-value-added jobs, including the integration of immigrants into the labour market.”
