City lauds first year of housing policy

The city is giving itself a passing grade for the first year of its 2020-2022 housing action plan and reiterating its target to build or finance 1,000 social or affordable housing units by the end of next year.
“Most of the actions planned for 2020 have been carried out, despite the context of the COVID-19 pandemic” reads a city statement. “The need for affordable housing is growing, and the implementation of the action plan promotes collective mobilization around the housing issues of Laval residents.”
In 2020, 59 of 68 actions were carried out or initiated among the 68 planned over 3 years and several help to increase the number and quality of social or affordable housing, says the city. “To date, 497 units are built or under construction, and 176 units have received a funding commitment” says councillor Nicholas Borne. “Despite this very positive assessment, we know that the needs are immense. This is why we are continuing our efforts to obtain the necessary government financial support to catch up with the delays and meet the needs, which are still urgent.”
The city granted more than $20 million in municipal subsidies via the Quebec renovation program (PRQ) and the complementary assistance program to AccèsLogis, making it possible to finance 400 new social housing units, including phase 1 of the Val-Martin sector revitalization project in Chomedey. In addition to 124 units delivered and occupied, another 160 units are under construction for delivery next year, and 75 units and a community center are under development.
Laval also allocated $3.8 million for land dedicated to social housing, and funded the Housing Search Assistance Service (SARL) and Accès Logement Laval, a subsidized housing search service.
Le début des travaux en vue de l’adoption de nouveaux programmes municipaux pour favoriser la rénovation résidentielle ou l’accession à la propriété (mise en œuvre prévue en 2022).
L’adoption du nouveau Code de l’urbanisme, qui contribuera à améliorer la qualité des projets résidentiels et à faciliter la mise en œuvre des projets de logement social et abordable.
L’adoption des programmes particuliers d’urbanisme du centre-ville, de la station intermodale Cartier et de la gare Sainte-Rose permettra à la Ville de se doter d’une vision d’aménagement et de développement pour ces secteurs afin qu’ils deviennent des milieux de vie complets, incluant la planification des types d’habitation, dont du logement social et abordable.
This year, the city is planning to adopt a land tenure strategy that will allow the establishment of a land reserve dedicated to social housing and adopt the new Town Planning Code, which will help improve the quality of residential projects and facilitate social and affordable housing projects.
Specific urban planning programs for the city center, Cartier station and Sainte-Rose station will allow the city to adopt a planning and development vision for these sectors so that they become complete living environments, including the planning of types of housing, including social and affordable housing.
The four main orientations of the action plan are detailed online with the main objectives and related actions at https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/habitation-tableau-bord.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.