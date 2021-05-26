City inks deal with firefighters

The city has signed what it is calling a historic collective agreement with Laval firefighters union.
The new contract with the Association des pompiers de Laval covering 2019-2024 moves the city forward in terms of its strategic long-term strategic planning, says the city statement.
“With an agreement where all the parties are working towards common objectives we can be proud to be the best in terms of employment in the fire safety sector” says Laval Fire Service director Patrick Taillefer.
The broad lines of the deal include annual indexation of salaries by 2% per year, reorganizing certain elements of the collective agreement to optimize the management of overtime; and provision of an air-supply and equipment transport vehicle with 24/7 availability to allow firefighters to be more efficient responding to fires more quickly and limit damage to buildings.
It also includes a review of training methods to encourage firefighter development and flexibility in the work contract to improve prevention activities with citizens related to the new risk prevention plan.
The city also says the agreement allows significant advances in terms of first responders, for which a detailed plan will be published over the next few days
