Laval has maintained its “AA” rating form S&P Global Ratings for another year.
The city of Laval welcomed the "AA" credit rating with a stable outlook, released this week, maintained despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
“The report, tabled on November 20, confirms that the city's dynamic and diversified economic structure and rigorous financial management practices are factors in maintaining the rating” reads a city statement. “In addition, the report notes that the strong growth of recent years allows Laval to sustain its economic activity despite the effects of the pandemic, but also by continuing to respect the ability of its taxpayers to pay.”
Laval Mayor Marc Demers called the rating “a testament to the quality of our management, (and) allows Laval to be positioned advantageously in order to continue the projects and investments necessary for the needs of its growing population. It also reflects the commitment of the administration and the city council to maintain the city's attractiveness and propel it towards a robust economic recovery in 2021."
“The S-P Global Ratings shows that the city of Laval has the ability to meet its commitments” reads the statement, “while ensuring that its debt level remains predictable and under control.”
