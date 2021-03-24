City helps restaurants

The city is unrolling new measures to support restaurants this summer, beginning with allowing
several restaurateurs to install temporary terraces and increase their reception capacity.
Eight public rest areas will also be set up, in which it is planned to allow surrounding restaurateurs to promote and offer a delivery service.
Nearly 400 full-service area restaurants are still heavily impacted by the pandemic, says Laval Mayor Marc Demers, and this sector contributes to city’s economic vitality. “In addition to the initiatives announced, we are studying other measures aimed at increasing awareness of our restaurant offerings in order to stimulate demand.”
Last year the city authorized some businesses to expand their commercial space in order to allow the development of temporary outdoor terraces. As a result, merchants could request a temporary tolerance for a patio expansion on their private land or in a parking lot for example.
If hygiene measures are relaxed this summer, the city will allow restaurant owners to do this again, which was lauded by residents.
Those who wish to take advantage of the measure can call 311 to submit a request accompanied by a proposed development plan. The file will be studied to determine whether the requested configuration meets conditions, in particular with regard to fire safety and that of the employees and customers, as well as respect for traffic on the premises and roads.
Laval also has some new public rest areas, some of which already existed last summer, to allow citizens to enjoy their city through an arrangement that invites relaxation and socialization while respecting health measures. In addition to the possibility of consuming meals there, some of these locations will offer the sale of fresh local products, such as fruits and vegetables from Laval farms. Furniture and facilities for waste recovery are being provided.
The 2021 summer stops will be installed at the following locations:
Parc Marcel-Gamache (rue de la Place-Publique) in Sainte-Dorothée district;
Émile-Nelligan Library in Laval-des-Rapides neighborhood;
Saint-Louis-de-Montfort community center in Pont-Viau district;
Saint-Vincent-de-Paul church in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul
Berge aux Quatre-Vents in Laval-Ouest
Public square of de la Concorde metro station in Laval-des-Rapides;
Berge des Écores in Duvernay district;
Saint-Noël-Chabanel community centre in Saint-François district.
