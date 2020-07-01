The city of Laval has greenlighted the cash for the construction of the Val-des-Brises interchange.
The $25 million project will be carried out by the Quebec Ministry of Transport and its approved contractors. Once the contract is signed, work on the new interchange over Highway 440 between Highway 19 and Pie-IX Boulevard will probably begin this summer and will take two years to complete.
The job will include the construction of the new overhead bridge and the redevelopment of the surrounding streets and ramps on Highway 440 east. Eventually, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard will join Gaumont street via the Michel-Ange boulevard.
Area residents are expected to see a decrease in traffic in their neighbourhood and gain access to walking and cycling on both sides of the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.