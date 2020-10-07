The city is helping out the culture sector which has been hit hard by the pandemic.
The stimulus program for professional cultural organizations, which are hard hit by the current economic climate, including the closure of theatres until at least October 28, includes financial assistance to support the community and maintain and promote access to culture throughout the territory.
Four measures are available to professional cultural organizations recognized by the city of Laval (or in the process of obtaining this recognition), in addition to the initiatives of other levels of government: Support for consolidation, increased operational support, access to specialized equipment and labour, and access to creative spaces.
The program to revitalize the Laval cultural environment builds on the work carried out by the “Culture-COVID” working group set up by the city and Culture Laval in March. Based on extensive consultation with the community including surveys and discussion groups, Culture-COVID identified a set of actions to minimize the impact of the crisis and to promote the revival of Laval’s professional cultural organizations, including the municipal support program.
The program also respects the principles of the Laval Region Cultural Development Plan (LSDP) adopted in June 2019, which reflects a clear desire to make culture a pillar of sustainable development, with major impact throughout Laval. The LSDP was signed by the city, Culture Laval, the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Centre de services scolaire de Laval, the Laval Cultural Organizations and Artists’ Association (ROCAL) and Tourisme Laval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.