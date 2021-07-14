City gives $1.2 million to Tourisme Laval

The city is renewing its support of Tourisme Laval renews with a three-year grant totalling $1,247,400. This financial assistance will enable Tourisme Laval to maintain its level of services in support of businesses in the sector hard hit by the pandemic, to continue its promotional activities and to ensure the recovery of the Laval tourism industry.
“Laval’s tourism industry was on track with remarkable results” before the global pandemic hit according to a city statement. The indicators were on the rise with the visit of 1.8 million tourists, a 3.39% increase compared to the previous year. Participation in a dozen under-rated tourism activities also increased by 3.6%, and tourism spending of $116 million was recorded, an increase of 1.45%. Some hotel establishments, including the Sheraton Laval, used the opportunity to carry out major work, and a new hotel of the Grand TIMES chain recently opened its doors in Laval.
Tourisme Laval CEO Geneviève Roy thanked the city for the substantial contribution, calling it an “undeniable mark of confidence. This financial assistance will contribute to the continuation of our mandates in terms of supporting industry partners, developing new products, promoting Laval as a place for meeting and discovering for visitors and residents, and marketing the destination so that our customers choose Laval for the holding of a business or sporting event.
For more information visit tourismelaval.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.