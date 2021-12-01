The city will spend $306,535 to extend initiatives launched by eight local organizations to promote full participation in French by immigrants and ethnocultural minorities.
The subsidies are paid under the Community Support Program (PAC) of Quebec’s Ministry of Immigration, Francization and Integration (MIFI) and comes from an agreement in terms of attraction, citizen integration, sustainable establishment and full participation of immigrants and ethnocultural minorities between the city and the ministry, something Laval’s new mayor Stéphane Boyer touted as crucial to Laval’s economic recovery during the election campaign.
“The eight Laval organizations targeted by this additional funding are committed to the integration of immigrants,” says Boyer. “They are setting up initiatives to establish close links with immigrants in order to involve them in the community life of our city. Each of these organizations - in line with its respective mission - contributes, on the one hand, to making Laval residents aware of the importance of properly welcoming people with an immigrant background and, on the other hand, strengthen the employability of immigrants, which is based on better integration into the host society."
Projects receiving funding:
Shield of Athena Family services - “Awareness and social integration of vulnerable populations in Laval: case of women victims of conjugal violence, new immigrants and those from ethnocultural communities” ($50,600); Youth consultation office - Jeunes Lavallois, d’ici et d’ailleurs, faisons connaissance! ($47,811); Carrefour d'Intercultures de Laval - Rendezvous Interculturel ($14,520); Centre des femmes de Laval - Femmes immigrantes contre le racisme et l’exclusion sociale : ($36,719); SCAMA Center - “Philia” project aimed at making leisure activities for seniors from ethnocultural minorities more inclusive ($48,730); Les Productions Le p'tit monde - La vie de l’autre, in which young students from various cultural communities participate in creative activities with seniors and newcomers from their neighborhood ($22,440); Bringing together professional, public and emerging Laval authors, Parole-Création - “Semeurs de possibles / sections 3-4-5” project ($39,015); Théâtre Fêlé - Olivier et Jamila: 10 choses que j’aime en toi ($46,700).
