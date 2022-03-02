The city is reminding residents about its efforts to help businesses in its recovery plan. Laval gave 25 local businesses more than $600,000 in grants through its Jeunes Promoteurs (FJP) and Économie Sociale de Laval (FES) funds between August 2020 and December 2021 to support entrepreneurs and businesses in the delicate transition to a post-pandemic economy.
The support overall represents a total of $1.9 million in investments and has created 65 jobs, says the city, and the subsidies paid to young entrepreneurs have enabled the creation of 10 companies. As for the amounts paid through the FES, these were used to launch three companies and finance 12 growth and innovation projects on the territory.
“We strongly believe that entrepreneurship plays an important role in reviving our economy” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “That's why we support companies through financial aid, but also strategic advice and support at all stages of their development. Do not hesitate to call on the economic development service.”
The Jeunes Promoteurs fund aims to help young entrepreneurs 18-35 years old to take over, create or acquire a business. It offers financial assistance and support for different phases of business projects of entrepreneurs who meet the eligibility criteria. The Économie Sociale fund supports the creation of a business or cooperative and social economy projects and offers financial assistance and technical support to eligible projects to promote their development or contribute to the influence of the social economy in Laval.
For information about available funding visit https://lavaleconomique.com/fr/financement
About the FJP https://lavaleconomique.com/assets/docs/documents/41/fjpprogramv2-619.pdf
About the FES https://lavaleconomique.com/fr/leconomie-sociale-une-facon-differente-de-reussir
