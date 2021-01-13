City forgives more than $800k in library fines

More good news for library scofflaws as the city is granting an amnesty for late fees.
The decision follows the announcement last December of the waiver of fees for late returns. The two measures will be in effect from February 1.
“The amnesty for late fees is a big step forward in making libraries accessible to citizens, but more particularly to families and clients in vulnerable situations” says Aram Elagoz, councillor responsible for libraries. “With this financial barrier now eliminated, I am convinced that all Laval residents will enjoy rediscovering their libraries.”
The amnesty and the abolition of late fees will allow documents to be returned free of charge after the due date, provided they are in good condition. Subscribers who had stopped using libraries because they were unable to pay late fees will be able to renew their subscription and once again have access to services and collections.
Asked by The Suburban about the value of the amnesty, that is the tally of what is owed and being forgiven, is $843,000 said Elagoz. That equates to almost $2 for every man, woman and child in Quebec’s third largest city.
Through this process, promoted by the Quebec Association of Public Libraries (ABPQ), Laval becomes the largest city in Quebec to join the global Fine Free Library movement born in the United States. The latter also made it possible to observe in several participating cities an increase in library visits and a return of many documents considered to be lost.
With the application of by-law L-12975, only the costs for lost or damaged documents, lost cards, prints, photocopies and the sale of library bags will remain in the subscribers' file. Additional measures are also planned to encourage the return of documents on the due dates, including the addition of courtesy notices to remind you of loan deadlines.
