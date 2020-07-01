City extends watering ban

The city is extending its lawn watering prohibition due to the prolonged extreme heat and lack of rain in recent days.
The ban applies at all hours across the entire island until Wednesday, July 8 at 11:59 p.m. says the city, an adequate supply of drinking water and fire protection requires it.
It should be noted that you can still water your plants and gardens if it is done with a spray nozzle with automatic cut-off and is done according to existing schedules and rules.
The city is warning residents that it will remain vigilant to ensure that this ban is respected.
The city has a strict water use policy that applies year-round, but with more severe restrictions between May 15 and September 15.
Prohibitions include damaging or leaving in disrepair a water pipe, pool, air conditioner, or any other device or facility where water is wasted; using a hose without automatic shut-off; letting water run onto the roadway or neighbouring properties; using a hose to melt snow; washing driveways or walkways with a hose; or using more than one watering hose per building.
Watering restrictions depend on activity and address, with odd addresses permitted on odd dates, and even addresses permitted on even dates. When the ban is not in force, automatic sprinklers can operate from 4:30 a.m. — 6 a.m.; non-automatic sprinklers may run from 8 p.m. to midnight. You can also water plants, wash windows and cars with a nozzle at any time.
If you want to water new landscaping, you must apply for a special permit, which costs $27 and will allow watering for up to 15 consecutive days. New pools can be filled any day at any time, but existing pools can only be filled or topped up every second day.
Infractions range from $100 to $2000.
For more information on Laval’s water policy visit: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/watering-bylaw.aspx n
