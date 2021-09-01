City expands Equerre holdings

The city has acquired yet another two lots in Bois de l’Equerre covering more than 5.3 hectares in in the Sainte-Rose district, further consolidating municipal properties in the sector.
The $2.5 million purchase is possible thanks to the Greater Montreal Green and Blue network, with $1.4 million of the funding shared equally between the provincial government and the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM).
The strategic location of the two lots makes it possible to consolidate the municipal properties of Bois de l’Équerre and avoid fragmentation. Acquired for conservation of Laval’s urban forests and natural environment enhancement activities, bringing the city’s holdings to more than 40 hectares acquired since 2014 says deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stephane Boyer. “We are increasing the proportion of the city’s territory in protected areas.” At the same time, this opens the door to activities that generate little impact he says, like “hiking and cycling trails, nature interpretation as well as cross-country skiing or snowshoeing trails.” The acquisition will also allow a new accessible and age-friendly trail to be built on the south side of the woods.
The lots cover 53,060 square metres of great biodiversity, including at risk species of plants such as black maple, butternut, maidenhair fern, Canada asaret, and ostrich-fern matteuccia. The wetlands occupy 19,773 square metres and are mainly occupied by silver maple. Stands include groves of sugar maple, Pennsylvania ash, trembling aspen, and hemlock.
“Natural environments play a key role in maintaining our quality of life, in addition to contributing to the attractiveness and resilience of our region,” said Montreal Mayor and CMM president Valérie Plante. “We must protect them in order to continue to benefit from their services and I am delighted to see that Ville de Laval is stepping up actions in this direction. It is projects like this one that will allow us to achieve the objective set out in the Metropolitan Land Use and Development Plan, namely to protect 17% of the territory by 2031.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.