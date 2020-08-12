City donates to Lebanon relief

The city is donating $15,000 to the Red Cross to help the affected people in Beirut following the powerful explosion of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the port of Lebanon’s capital last week. The explosion killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000, leaving some 300,000 homeless.
The donation is made to the Lebanese Red Cross through the Canadian Red Cross and will be used to provide emergency medical care, temporary housing and food to victims. The Lebanese community represents more than 10 percent of Laval’s immigrant population.
The aid is coordinated by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent.
