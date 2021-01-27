City delays tax deadlines

Laval has announced respite for taxpayers with a postponement of the two payments of their 2021 property tax bill.
Given the continuing health crisis and its significant economic impact on taxpayers, says vice-president of the executive committee and deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer, the city is moving the deadline for the first installment scheduled for March 18 until June 16, and the payment of the second installment scheduled for June 16 until September 15.
“We know that the pandemic is causing terrible consequences for many families. In addition to the tax freeze announced this fall, with this additional measure we want to offer concrete relaxation that will allow Laval residents to benefit from a few months of respite to better plan their budget according to their reality.” It’s also a means to offer “a boost to our entrepreneurs” who are experiencing liquidity problems while waiting for the resumption of economic activities, says Boyer.
The Official Opposition Parti Laval is unimpressed and said the city needs to go further. “The decision to defer property tax payments is the least the Demers administration can do to help our at-risk population” leader Michel Trottier told The Suburban. “It must not stop there! It is absurd that a city charges an interest rate of 8.5% and a 5% penalty in case of late payment. Laval property owners must also be allowed to pay their tax bill in several installments, it's common sense. Residents need more support from the city.”
The announcement came a mere eight days after Action Laval proposed such a change, calling it a simple measure that does not affect the city's revenue but can help citizens. "As the health crisis continues and exerts significant economic pressure on taxpayers, during the January city council meeting, I proposed that the city of Laval postpone the property tax payments for 2021,” said Saint-Bruno councillor David De Cotis. “It seems that the Demers-Boyer administration is sleeping behind the wheel; No initiative on their part. They are content to adopt the ideas from Action Laval Équipe Sonia Baudelot and try to appropriate them as their own.”
The property tax bill will be sent to taxpayers on February 16. For more information on tax bills, visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/compte-de-taxes-municipales.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.