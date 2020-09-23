City consults on consultations

The city wants to consult you on how it consults you.
You read that right. Laval is moving forward with a Public Consultation and Citizen Participation policy and wants citizen input.
After taking a few months off during the summer break, the city is now restarting its citizen consultation activities, which it says reap “very positive benefits, as evidenced by the 2014-2019 balance sheet.” These days it’s in virtual mode that residents are invited to learn and share their opinions, as the city has revised how it does things, adapting them to the current health situation while trying to continue with its projects by involving citizens and stakeholders.
The new draft policy reflects practices put forward since 2014 and lays the foundations for the desire to establish a true culture of citizen participation in Laval, Mayor Marc Demers said in a statement to The Suburban. “The participation of the Laval population and the various stakeholders in the development and implementation of municipal projects is essential and has many benefits” said Demers. “In particular, it allows us to improve projects, it promotes the emergence of innovative solutions and, above all, it allows us to make better decisions.
The policy focuses on the adoption of best practices in participation, while the city is confirming its commitment to maintain municipal referendums as provided for by Quebec's Loi sur l’aménagement et l’urbanisme (LAU).
Since 2015, more than 100 advisory exercises have been completed or are in the process of being implemented, the city reporting more than 10,000 citizens having mobilized around various disciplines, including culture, urban planning, economic development, public works, engineering, the environment and social development.
“Who would have thought that the City of Laval, in just a few years, would be able to take such an important turn, mobilize and involve so many citizens and stakeholders in the realization of its projects?” asks Demers. “It is through the implementation of various, sometimes more traditional, sometimes more innovative means that the city has been able to attract the participation of the greatest number of people, and we wish to continue in this direction.”
View Laval’s consultation track record at www.repensonslaval.ca/politique-consultation.
