City cash for organ upgrade

The city is contributing $10,000 for the renovation of a Casavant organ.
Members of the city’s Public Resources Coordination Committee, which distributes discretionary funds, presented a cheque for $10,000 in taxpayer cash to the St. Vincent de Paul Parish to begin the work necessary for the proper functioning of a prestigious Casavant organ in the church, which was built near the end of the Second World War.
“Casavant organs are works of art that all of Quebec takes great pride in because they are internationally renowned” says a city statement. “This organ is a jewel of our Laval cultural heritage.”
Casavant Frères has been building world-renowned organs in Saint-Hyacinthe for more than 140 years.
