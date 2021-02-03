City boosts electric fleet

Laval has boosted its electric and hybrid fleet.
The city purchased 43 new vehicles since September bringing the total to 80, with 9 acquired for the fire department and 6 for the police department.
The number of vehicles will continue to increase over the next few years, as electric and hybrid options are analyzed for each existing asset at the end of its life. To complete this shift, an initial training course on electric vehicle maintenance will be offered in February to Public Works mechanics.
The city needs some 1,000 vehicles to service the 246-sq.-km territory, and the vehicle fleet is responsible for nearly half of greenhouse gas emissions generated by the city. The electrical replacement of end-of-life vehicles is an essential step in the administration’s strategy to reduce its ecological footprint.
To improve its results, five orientations will guide city decisions and actions over the coming years: electrification of vehicles; control of fossil fuel consumption; optimization of rolling stock; intelligent management of rolling stock; employee training and awareness.
For more information visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/politique-gestion-ecoresponsable-materiel-roulant.aspx
