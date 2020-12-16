Laval has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Senseable City Lab (SCL) to come up with an innovation guide for its Carré Laval project.
As part of the three-year agreement the SCL, the guide sets out six preliminary ideas resulting from this unique research project, written by MIT graduate students who imagined new experiences within the future Carré Laval , which aims to be both an inhabited living environment and an innovation zone.
The MIT research agreement — which is costing the city US$150,000 — aims to develop an innovative, connected and resilient human-scale downtown sector. The SCL will explore and develop innovative solutions focused on the relationships between new technologies, human behavior and urban development.
It’s an ambitious objective: a car-free, human-scale living, playing, studying and working environment that the city markets with a slick video of happy people gardening, dancing, working and studying, with stands of solar panels, a lake, abundant greenery and lots of white buildings.
The nearly 92-acre snow dump and former quarry behind the Laval courthouse bounded by Highway 15, Souvenir, Daniel-Johnson and Saint-Martin Ouest will boast “a magnificent body of water” and a cliff as star features, with particular emphasis on carbon neutrality as the sector will be off-limits to cars and active mobility will be promoted.
Researchers are exploring the four-season park as a junction between leisure and work.
“This is an exceptional opportunity to take ownership of our downtown area” said executive committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer, encouraging residents to share their views.
SC Lab director Carlo Ratti agrees: “Community feedback and participation are critical factors in imagining the city of tomorrow. We are excited to continue our discussions with the Laval community.”
The guide proposes:
An Interactive Surface project, a system of artificial intelligence agents and mixed reality interfaces designed to provide exercise and health advice for park users;
Infinite memories — the park will feature laser-etched glass surfaces serving as memory devices embedded in nature, which help people record and visualize experiences through time;
The FORA project results in digitally enhanced interactive chairs, placed in groups, that invite newcomers to participate in citizen discussions;
The ITable, a simple park table can become a place where you can unleash ideas and creativity in the open air.
MinecARft offers an augmented reality interface giving citizens and visitors new ways to come up with ideas for the park and the city, in addition to giving them the opportunity to discuss them;
FOODPRINT envisions spaces where food is provided by “smart” open kitchens, connected to Laval farms and suppliers.
For more information visit https://www.repensonslaval.ca/parc-du-futur
