It was a long time coming and was dubbed by Mayor Marc Demers as a master class of sorts in perseverance and determination by the lead advocate, but Laval has finally acquired two large islands on Rivière des Mille Îles to protect them as eco zones and prevent private development.
Quebec municipal affairs minister Andrée Laforest, and environment Minister Benoit Charette joined Demers this week to announce the acquisition of Île aux Vaches and Île Saint-Pierre.
The $21.9 million purchase was supported by $7 million in provincial cash. The city made up the balance by selling off $10 million worth of land on rue des Pélicans in Duvernay sector, while paying $4.9 million to the company Parc des trois îles, a subsidiary of Investissements Monit.
It’s close, but not quite the city’s ask from last January, when it declared it wanted Quebec City to foot two-thirds of the cost of acquiring the islands along with Île Saint-Joseph, which is linked to Laval by a bridge.
The islands offer a wide variety of habitats and host a rich and diversified flora and fauna including many rare or endangered species, and both boast impressive plant diversity with exceptional forest ecosystems, including a stand of black maples on Île aux Vaches. A development plan will be produced by the city, with citizens eventually able to access them to enjoy activities such as walking, cycling and kayaking. “It’s not every day that you can return two very large islands located in the heart of the Montreal metropolitan area to the public domain” said Laforest.
Citizen group Sauvons nos trois grandes îles was at the forefront of the campaign, with Huguette Larochelle leading the initiative since 2008. It’s been ten years since the group presented a 41,000-signaure petition to the National Assembly asking for the purchase and protection of the three islands, including Île aux Vaches and Île Saint-Pierre. A deal for all three fell through in 2018, but the city remained committed to picking up two of three.
“I admit I was amazed to hear the good news,” says Larochelle. “The purchase of Île aux Vaches and Île Saint-Pierre marks an important milestone in my commitment, which dates back to the early 1990s” she says, adding the project was presented “over the past decades … to many elected officials at all levels of government. It therefore seems natural to me to warmly thank Mr. Demers, Ms. Laforest and Mr. Charette. Finally! We can say that current and future generations will be able to enjoy an exceptional environmental heritage.”
Demers was also elated, reminding residents that the acquisition was one of his earliest commitments before being elected 7 years ago, and called Larochelle to give her the good news, praising her for 3 decades of activism. “At this point, I think Ms. Larochelle could give university courses on determination and civic engagement.”
The islands, making up almost 160 hectares, are part of the Saint-François archipelago, unique in the urban landscape of southern Quebec thanks to its forests, woodlands, shores, marshes, swamps and grass beds. Île aux Vaches is distinguished by the abundance and diversity of its amphibian population and the presence of large mammals. L’île Saint-Pierre offers additional habitats for large mammals and birds, but also has significant and diverse fish populations.
To have a large zone of natural habitats and a major wildlife corridor housing deer, muskrats, foxes, tortoises and so much more in an urban context confirms the ecological value of the islands, whose conservation potential has long been recognized. Almost 40 years ago former Laval mayor Lucien Paiement stated he wanted to see the islands turned into a park when a proposal would have them annexed to Terrebonne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.