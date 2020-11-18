Citizen-first project takes top honours

Laval has picked up top honours for its Requêtes citoyennes project representing a major shift in how the city handles citizen inquiries, and the digital transformation of customer service.
The 2020 Excellence Award — Défi municipal from the Réseau d’informatique municipale du Québec (RIMQ) recognizes the change accomplished from a silo approach to a cross-sectional collaborative mode for citizen requests.
Launched in 2016, the project was based throughout its deployment on citizen consultation and marketing research – using eight focus groups and one survey, and further developed as a large work project within all municipal departments, involving 700 employees in workshops.
Requêtes citoyennes also set an example in terms of project management says the city, achieving initial objectives while respecting schedule and budget. Moreover, the innovation of the project lies not only in the technology and the approaches used (i.e. cloud computing and business intelligence,) it also extends to people (citizens, elected officials, managers, employees), processes, knowledge and collaboration tools.
The city has thus renewed its operating methods thanks in particular to the following innovations:
An integrated web application in cloud computing (My Account) created to allow citizens to follow the progress of their individual requests; an artificial intelligence laboratory to analyze modes of operation (transcription of calls, automated summary of conversations, identification of undocumented calls, etc.); a routing algorithm designed in-house to automate the knowledge and routing of requests; and geomatics, which has been found to be essential in processing requests as it provides accurate and up-to-date contextual information.
On November 19, the city will collaborate on a free webinar presented by project partners Microsoft and Gestisoft. This webinar is offered by invitation to representatives of municipalities who wish to improve the citizen experience and optimize the management of requests across their services by initiating or accelerating their digital transformation.
