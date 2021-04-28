Cité biotech 2.0

The Cité de la Biotech continues to grow with its second phase offering more than 100,000 square meters of land for development on the grounds of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Laval.
The 20-year-old science park is home to more than 100 companies within a 3-km radius, employing some 5,500 people, and continues to experience significant growth, the expansion expected to meet a strong demand for space in the biotechnology sector – a demand boosted by the pandemic.
The new lots to be developed will welcome companies in the life sciences sector, mainly in biodrugs (vaccines, antibodies, proteins, cell therapies), for which the city anticipates investments of more than $1 billion, creating 7,500 new jobs over the next decade.
“Located near a Métro station and downtown, Phase II is the perfect place to offer businesses and workers an inspiring and innovative living environment, in continuity with the current site,” said deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer, adding that with a large pool of world-class companies, the Cité remains an attractive destination for companies wishing to establish themselves in North America.
INRS director-general Luc-Alain Giraldeau agrees: “This initiative fits perfectly into our mission to contribute to the development of our society through research. Phase II of the Cité de la Biotech will allow INRS teams to multiply research partnerships in critical sectors.”
The city has two tax credit programs available to building owners wishing to undertake major construction work and the land of the Cité is eligible for these programs.
The 1.3 million square metre park is home to a wide array of local and international companies, including Sanofi, GSK, Servier, Bausch Health, Roche, Servier, Charles River, Altasciences and Bio-K+.
